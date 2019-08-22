TX woman gives husband kidney through living organ donation

McKinney Tx. (DFW/NBC5) - There's a big push to get lifesaving organs to the thousands of people on the wait list for a new kidney.
In July, President Donald Trump announced a new initiative that includes methods to increase available organs and there's renewed emphasis on living donations.
A Texas man found that his perfect match was by his side all along.
When Ryan and C’ne Coones aren't at home with their pups they're helping others. Ryan is a hospital paramedic C’ne is a hospital social worker.
"I worked a night shift he worked over nights and that's how we met." C’ne Coones said.
But Ryan has diabetes and says he knew there'd be a chance he, at some point, would have suffer a scary complication, kidney failure. That happened earlier this year.
“I actually got short of breath and I knew something was going on cause you kind of know the symptoms of everything.” Ryan Coones said.
“If there was anything in could do to help, I wanted to do it and I knew that he would do it for me without any hesitation.” C’ne Coones said.
The good news, there was a way for C’ne. to help. She was tested to become a living donor to give one of her kidneys to Ryan right away, so he wouldn't have to sit on the kidney transplant wait list.
C’ne was a perfect match.
"I just remember not being able to breathe and my hands going numb when I got the news." C’ne Coones said.
The two were scheduled for surgery within a few weeks, saving Ryan from years of dialysis while waiting for a deceased donor's kidney about a three-year wait
“Dialysis is a lifesaving therapy that comes at a price. It causes damage to various organs while it’s saving your life, so getting off of dialysis as fast as possible is the most important thing in transplants.” Dr. Greg Mckenna the transplant surgeon said.
The average wait time is three years.
The Coones say they had no complications, the two have recovered and are back at work. They hope their story may encourage others to step up and be the perfect match.
“If anybody is out there that is curious about becoming a living donor for a family member, a friend or even a stranger it is so needed.” C’ne Coones said.
Doctors say living donor kidneys often last longer than a deceased donor kidney.
