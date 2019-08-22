Wetter into the weekend

Hot air and increasingly stormy skies will dominate our forecast heading into the weekend.
We'll warm into the lower and middle 90s this afternoon as rain coverage remains somewhat limited once again. Our pattern becomes wetter and more active starting tomorrow and heading into the early part of next week as moisture increases and we see some added lift to get storms going.
While no day is expected to be a washout, higher rain chances will mean many of you will see at least one storm each day, favoring the afternoon into the early evening. If you have outdoor work to do this weekend, earlier is likely better. Highs will back off into the lower 90s.
