All lanes of I-65 from Greenville to Georgiana closed after crash

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - All lanes of Interstate 65 from Greenville to Georgiana are closed after a crash involving hazardous materials.
According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, the crash involves a commercial vehicle and happened after the first Greenville exit. Southbound traffic is being rerouted off the main Greenville exit, exit 130. Northbound traffic is being rerouted off exit 114, the Georgiana exit.
Lovvorn says the interstate is expected to be closed until at least 12 p.m.
Motorists should use caution and expect traffic delays in the area of the Greenville Bypass and Hwy. 31.
