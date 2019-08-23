Auburn City Schools seeing a rise in enrollment

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn City Schools is seeing an increase in enrollment and while it’s not the exponential growth they were seeing a few years ago, it’s enough growth to get officials planning to build two new schools.
“We’re at 8,967 students. That’s up from last year when we were around 8,700. So you’re looking at about almost 200 new students that have enrolled this year at Auburn City Schools,” said Auburn City Schools Public Relations Specialist Daniel Chesser.
As Auburn High School creeps towards capacity, a new high school is in the master plan.
“A second high school has been in our master plan 2028 just because as we look at enrollment, it’s a reality we have to consider. The plan was to have it open by 2024. A job of that scope is a 48-month job. I think as enrollment has shown over the past year or two, we can probably delay that project by a year or so,” said Chesser.
That's not the only planned addition.
“Right now we currently have nine elementary schools. So the goal is in the coming year to start working on an elementary school to pair with Yarbrough,” said Chesser.
Public budget hearings are scheduled to keep the community in the loop. Those hearings will be on Sept 3. One at 8:30 a.m. at the central office and the other at 5:30 p.m. at Auburn Junior High.
