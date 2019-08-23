Bike share program launches in Capital City

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s bike share program was launched Friday by Mayor Todd Strange as the official ribbon cutting was held at Riverwalk Stadium.
Featuring 55 bicycles, the fleet can be found in 11 locations including the Rosa Parks Library/Museum, First White House of the Confederacy, City Hall, Renaissance Hotel & Spa, Old Alabama Town, Morgan Library, Kress on Dexter, Wright Brothers Park, the Alley and the Intermodal Parking Deck.
“Bike share will add to the quality of life in Montgomery and also make our city more tourist-friendly,” said Strange. “I’m especially appreciative of our generous sponsors who are underwriting the program so that no taxpayer dollars are necessary.”
The program is supported by its sponsors Baptist Health, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and Wind Creek Hospitality.
“We are proud to partner with the City of Montgomery as we work together to build healthier communities across Alabama,” said Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Vice President of Corporate Communications and Community Relations Koko Mackin. "Montgomery’s bike share program is an excellent opportunity to provide workers, residents, and visitors a new and convenient way to get around and enjoy our capital city.”
Micro-mobility vendor Pace is operating the bike share program. The Pace platform supports secure, lock-to-parking for bikes, enabling users to borrow a bike from a dock and return it at another station in the same system. Pace currently operates more than 250 micro-mobility vehicle shares across 35 states.
