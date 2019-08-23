Couple sought after meth lab explodes near Dadeville

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sgt. Fred White and his team got their warrants signed Friday and started searching for two married suspects; 21-year old Alura Rachell Franklin and her husband, 44-year old Andrew Keith Franklin.
Both are wanted in connection to the meth lab explosion Sunday night at a downstairs condo at Stillwaters Resort on Highway 49 near Dadeville. They’d been living at Lake Martin Terrace at Stillwaters for about a year.
“With the evidence we’ve recovered, it looks as though they were manufacturing meth," White said. “Whatever is in there is going to make an explosion.”
And not far away from the explosion was the couple’s infant child, White confirmed. “Other witnesses that were there saw them leave and run away with the child."
“We have seen them on the decline. That’s why this call was unusual, and that’s why it was all hands on deck for us," he said.
The charges?
“Unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree. Now there was a child involved so that will up the ante as well," White added.
There were no reported injuries from those living near the Franklins at the time of the explosion.
“There was a potential danger for the residents, both the chemical and fire," he said.
If the Franklins are convicted, they’ll be looking at a minimum of two years in prison each and up to $30,000 in fines.
