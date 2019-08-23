Food for Thought 8/22

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
High Scores
Common Bond Brewers (424 Bibb St.): 99
Chipotle Mexican Grill (2560 Berryhill Rd.): 99
Five Guys Burgers & Fries (7220 Eastchase Pkwy.): 99
Huntington College Coffee House (1500 E. Fairview Ave.): 99
GiGi’s Fabulous Foods (2029 E. Second St.): 99
Cramton Bowl concessions (1022 Madison Ave.): 98
ASU Acadome concessions (915 S. Jackson St.): 98
Low Scores
Road Runner (4614 Virginia Loop Rd.): 80
Priority Items: Food in warmer, cooler at improper temperature; NJo chemical test papers
McInnis School (3500 McInnis Rd.): 84
Priority Items: Employee not properly washing hands; Sewage leak behind building
Capitol Food & Liquor (3839 S. Court St.): 87
Priority Item: Mold in ice machine, frozen drink machine
Waffle House (301 Madison Ave.): 87
Priority Item: Food in cooler at improper temperature
