Four accused of throwing drugs over Bibb Co. prison fence

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials in Brent say they arrested four people Wednesday morning after they were spotted throwing packages containing narcotics over the Bibb County Correctional Facility fence.
The four people arrested were 46-year-old Quentin Truss from Talladega, 42-year-old John Key from Birmingham, 27-year-old Heather Carroll from Lincoln, and 25-year-old Lauren Grier from Talladega.
We’re told the packages contained narcotics including meth, marijuana, suboxone strips, and other contraband items including cell phones and chargers.
All four suspects were charged with trafficking controlled substances, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and promoting prison contraband. They are currently being held at the Bibb County Jail. Grier is also facing a felony obstruction of justice charge for providing false identification.
“Decreasing the presence of contraband is a nationwide problem, but ADOC is committed to continuing to fight to eliminate its presence, as we know it directly affects a facility’s ability to provide a safe, rehabilitative environment,” said Arnaldo Mercado, director of the Department’s Investigations and Intelligence Division. “Alongside the ADOC’s recent major contraband sweeps at facilities across the state, our correctional officers routinely play a major role in locating and eliminating contraband – and for that, we thank them.”
