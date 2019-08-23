Friday Night Fever Week 0: Scores & Highlights

Friday Night Fever Week 0: Scores & Highlights
By WSFA Staff | August 22, 2019 at 10:55 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 11:21 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s week 0 of Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

Thursday:

  • Carver 18, Jeff Davis 13 [Recap]
  • Pike Road 54, Calhoun 0 [Recap]
  • Opelika 10, Callaway 7 [Recap]
  • Reeltown 18, Bullock County 6 [Recap]
  • Florala 36, St. Michael Catholic 34 [Recap]

Friday:

  • Saint James vs. Bayside
  • Montgomery Catholic vs. Tallassee
  • Trinity vs. American Christian Academy
  • Beauregard vs. Benjamin Russell
  • Central-Phenix City vs. Hoover
  • Park Crossing vs. Lee
  • Hillvrest-Evergreen vs. Greenville
  • Andalusia vs. Saraland
  • Stanhope Elmore vs. Chilton County
  • Marbury vs. Montevallo
  • Maplesville vs. Fultondale
  • Billingsley vs. Keith
  • Success Unlimited vs. Springwood
  • Monroe Academy vs. Glenwood
  • Brookstone vs. Montgomery Academy
  • Eufaula vs. Wakulla
  • Chambers Academy vs. Lee-Scott
  • Auburn vs. Wilcox Central
  • Beulah vs. Loachapoka
  • Carroll vs. BTW Tuskegee

