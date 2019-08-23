Friday Night Fever Week 0: Scores & Highlights

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s week 0 of Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
- Saint James vs. Bayside
- Montgomery Catholic vs. Tallassee
- Trinity vs. American Christian Academy
- Beauregard vs. Benjamin Russell
- Central-Phenix City vs. Hoover
- Park Crossing vs. Lee
- Hillvrest-Evergreen vs. Greenville
- Andalusia vs. Saraland
- Stanhope Elmore vs. Chilton County
- Marbury vs. Montevallo
- Maplesville vs. Fultondale
- Billingsley vs. Keith
- Success Unlimited vs. Springwood
- Monroe Academy vs. Glenwood
- Brookstone vs. Montgomery Academy
- Eufaula vs. Wakulla
- Chambers Academy vs. Lee-Scott
- Auburn vs. Wilcox Central
- Beulah vs. Loachapoka
- Carroll vs. BTW Tuskegee
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.