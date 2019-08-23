Investigators: Children in Huntsville starvation case weighed 13, 15 pounds

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville mother charged with aggravated child abuse in an alleged child starvation case appeared in court Thursday morning.
Police investigators testified, saying that Ashley Catron’s children were severely undernourished, calling them “emaciated.”
Catron and her partner, Frederick Frink, were arrested in June of this year after their 3-year-old child was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Investigators said the child only weighed 13 pounds at the time of his death.
Investigators also testified that the couple’s 4-year-old boy only weighed 15 pounds and was delirious and incoherent when he was found. That child is now in foster care and has added 10 pounds, according to investigators.
There were no previous DHR reports against the family. The children’s grandmother says she was prevented from seeing the boys for 8 months before police were involved.
Frink was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday but waived his preliminary hearing.
