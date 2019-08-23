Juvenile injured in 2-vehicle crash while riding bicycle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile is injured after he was involved in a crash with a vehicle while on his bicycle Thursday evening.
Montgomery Police Department Spokesperson Sgt. Jarrett Williams said police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a bicyclist around 6 p.m. in the 500 block of Panama Street.
At the scene, Williams said officers found a juvenile who had suffered what they thought were life-threatening injuries. Williams said the young male’s injuries have been upgraded to non-life-threatening.
The crash remains under investigation.
