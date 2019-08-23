Juvenile injured in 2-vehicle crash while riding bicycle

A bicycle is seen underneath a vehicle after a crash involving a juvenile on his bicycle and a vehicle. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | August 22, 2019 at 9:19 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 9:20 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile is injured after he was involved in a crash with a vehicle while on his bicycle Thursday evening.

Montgomery Police Department Spokesperson Sgt. Jarrett Williams said police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a bicyclist around 6 p.m. in the 500 block of Panama Street.

At the scene, Williams said officers found a juvenile who had suffered what they thought were life-threatening injuries. Williams said the young male’s injuries have been upgraded to non-life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

