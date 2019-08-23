Man shot multiple times in Millbrook

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The Millbrook Police Department is trying to piece together the circumstances that lea to a man being shot numerous times Thursday evening, but isn’t getting much cooperation from the victim.
Police Chief PK Johnson says his officers responded to Millbrook Fire Station No. 1 on Grandview Road around 9:30 Thursday night after being notified that a man had been shot.
The victim, a 23-year-old man, had been struck in the upper torso and thigh multiple times, Johnson said. He was taken to a Montgomery hospital where medical professionals determined the wounds were not life-threatening.
“The victim refused to give police officers any information as it pertained to the shooting,” Johnson said. It wasn’t clear where the shooting took place. Johnson said the victim’s response was “vague” and that he “refused to cooperate with the investigation.”
“We have an individual that very well could have been killed last night,” the chief said. “He was shot multiple times, so I believe it’s very clear what the offender’s intent was.”
Despite admitting it’s "a very frustrating case,” and that he “can’t force an individual to prosecute someone for assaulting them,” Chief Johnson said his officers will “make their presence known in that area over the next several days or weeks,” and he cautioned anyone against considering retaliation.
