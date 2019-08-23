Montgomery County Commission to discuss economic development project 10 am

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Commission is set to hold a briefing Friday morning on a future economic development project.
According to the commission, this project promises to be a catalyst that will energize a new era of talent, opportunity and vibrancy in Montgomery. Details on the project have not been released.
The briefing is set to take place at 10 a.m. at the county commission. WSFA 12 News will bring it to you live on Facebook and through the WSFA 12 News app.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.