UPDATE: NTSB says mechanical malfunction caused Earnhardt, Jr. plane crash

Racing legend Dale Earnhardt Junior and his family survived a fiery plane crash in East Tennessee.
By WBRC Staff | August 23, 2019 at 3:06 PM CDT - Updated August 23 at 4:35 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The National Transportation Safety Board said a mechanical malfunction caused the plane crash in which Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife, and their baby daughter suffered minor injuries.

According to USA Today and the FAA, The plane experienced a hard landing and bounced, leaving the runway in Tennessee and catching fire on Aug. 15.

The report said the landing gear collapsed after the plane bounced.

Two other people — a pilot and copilot — as well as the Earnhardt’s family dog, Gus, were on board the aircraft, but were not injured.

According to the report the plane was destroyed.

