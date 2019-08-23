UPDATE: NTSB says mechanical malfunction caused Earnhardt, Jr. plane crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The National Transportation Safety Board said a mechanical malfunction caused the plane crash in which Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife, and their baby daughter suffered minor injuries.
According to USA Today and the FAA, The plane experienced a hard landing and bounced, leaving the runway in Tennessee and catching fire on Aug. 15.
The report said the landing gear collapsed after the plane bounced.
Two other people — a pilot and copilot — as well as the Earnhardt’s family dog, Gus, were on board the aircraft, but were not injured.
According to the report the plane was destroyed.
