Volkswagen recalls 679K cars to fix potential rollaway problem

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, the logo of Volkswagen is seen on top of a company building in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is recalling about 679,000 cars in the U. S. to fix a problem that could let the cars to roll away unexpectedly. The recall covers certain 2011 through 2018 Jettas; 2015 through 2019 GTIs; 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019 Golfs; 2012 through 2019 Beetles and Beetle Convertibles; and 2017 through 2019 Golf SportWagens. (Source: AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)