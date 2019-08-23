Wetter Weekend Ahead

Friday is here, and an active weekend is waiting on us.
We’ll enjoy a dry and quiet (albeit muggy) morning as temperatures start their climb toward the lower and middle 90s this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will be a bit more prevalent than yesterday with overall coverage around 50% or so.
Friday Night Fever games will kickoff during the declining stage of coverage, so rain chances will be more in the 30-40% range early, falling further late.
We’ll start to get a little more lift into the weekend. Coupled with abundant moisture, widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely both Saturday and Sunday. It won’t rain all day, and if you can accomplish outdoor plans early, many of you will stay dry. Afternoons and early evenings will be the tougher sell. That will be prime time for those storms to crank up.
We remain active into early next week with the added rain helping drop highs closer to 90 degrees.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.