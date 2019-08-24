Man accused of raping juvenile multiple times for several months

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with sex crimes against a juvenile after turning himself in to authorities Friday.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, Alfonso Santiago, 33, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, and first-degree sexual abuse. The juvenile victim told investigators the suspect committed multiple acts of forcible sexual intercourse, sodomy, and sexual abuse over the course of several months.
After turning himself in Santiago was charged and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under bonds totaling $135,000.
