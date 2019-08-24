Man struck by train in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is in critical condition after being struck by a train in Opelika Saturday morning.
According to the Opelika Police Department, officers and Opelika Fire Department units responded to the railroad tracks in the wood-line near the dead end of Dorsey Street at around 1:42 a.m., where a pedestrian had been struck by a CSX train. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Ga.
Police said the victim was treated for serious injuries and is currently in critical condition. His name has not been released.
Police are investigating the cause of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the investigative unit at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
