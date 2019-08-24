Parents, law enforcement, and concerned residents organize walk with students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Enough is enough. That’s the message from a group of concerned residents in Montgomery when it comes to violence among students.
Friday, Lanier High School students were joined by a number of adults on their walk home.
“We as parents are the first teachers. We need to make a stand and take our community back," said parent and Lanier Parent Teacher Association President Olaide Dauda.
Dauda helped organize the efforts.
“We just want the kids to feel safe,” said Dauda.
Community groups, law enforcement and other concerned men and women also took part.
Many of them prompted by a fight that broke out on Monday on South Court Street near Bellingrath and Lanier after school was dismissed. Montgomery Police say five girls were charged with disorderly conduct and three girls were injured.
“We are not going to tolerate violence in our community," said Dauda.
Roderick Merriweather has two children at Lanier. As a member of Save Black Boys Montgomery he feels it’s important for everyone to take ownership.
“It is a very serious matter. These are our kids. They may not by my biological kids but they are our kids," said Merriweather.
Organizers say they learned a lot during the first walk and they promise it won’t be the last time they’re out here.
“We wanted to change their mind coming out of Lanier all the way to Edgemont.” said Cubie Rae Hayes.
Hayes, a parent liaison from Lanier, says on this walk they did witness an altercation between students. She believes it’s clear what the issue is.
“These parents are going to have to teach their kids to respect each other,” said Hayes.
Organizers are planning to do other walks like this one in the future.
