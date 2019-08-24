Police warn of woman asking for money, following shoppers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says it has been made aware of several reports of people being approached while they’re out shopping and being asked for money.
According to MPD Sgt. Jarrett Williams, one woman gets aggressive when she is refused money, and shoppers report she has followed them to their homes.
MPD says this has happened mostly in the Eastchase area, but shoppers across the city should always be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to police.
