Verbena man killed in Autauga County ATV crash

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Verbena man is dead after a crash Friday afternoon in Autauga County.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Cpl. Jess Thornton, the single vehicle crash happened at 3:30 p.m. on Autauga County 32 near Watson Road, about three miles north of the White City Community. Larry Tyus Jr., 44, was killed when the 2007 Yamaha ATV he was driving left the road and overturned.
Thornton said Tyus was not wearing a helmet and was ejected. He was taken to Prattville Baptist Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
State Troopers continue to investigate.
