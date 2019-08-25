AT&T workers across southeast on strike

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 20,000 AT&T workers across nine southeastern states, including Alabama, went on strike Saturday and continue into Sunday.
According to employees, contract negotiations broke down over disagreements on wages, health care, and a new demand for employees to be on call 24/7. In Montgomery, workers gathered for the strike, many holding signs saying, “CWA on strike against AT&T.” CWA, Communications Workers of America, is the largest communications and media labor union in the United States.
The strike involves over 20,000 technicians, customer service representatives and others who install, maintain and support AT&T’s wireline telecommunications network.
AT&T spokesperson Jim Kimberly released a statement Saturday afternoon:
“A strike would be in no one’s best interest. We’re baffled as to why union leadership would call one when we’re offering terms that would help our employees – some of whom average from $121,000 to $134,000 in total compensation – be even better off.
“We have offered the union terms that are consistent with what other CWA-represented employees have approved in recent contract negotiations; the company has reached 20 fair agreements since 2017 covering more than 89,000 employees. The Southeast contract covers fewer than 8 percent of our employees.
“We’re prepared for a strike and in the event of a work stoppage, we will continue working hard to serve our customers.”
CWA has filed additional charges in Florida, accusing AT&T of illegally disciplining members for wearing union memorabilia and for participating in activities that are protected under the National Labor Relations Act.
