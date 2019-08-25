Construction begins on church destroyed by Wetumpka tornado

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Construction has begun on the new First Presbyterian Church in Wetumpka after the old building was destroyed by a January tornado.
“It kind of went in three phases," said Pastor Jonathan Yarboro. "One was repairing what we’re using now which is the fellowship hall. And then we had to demolish what the tornado did not take. And then engineering work to get ready for the new building so we are now at the point where we are actually in construction mode.”
The tornado hit Wetumpka on Jan. 19. According to Yarboro, the church sustained over $4 million worth of damage.
Construction is set to finish in 2020.
