Higher rain chances next few days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Better rain chances are in store today! Isolated showers are possible through early afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms will become numerous later in the afternoon and evening. It won’t rain all day, and it won’t rain on everyone, but it will be a good idea to keep an umbrella on hand throughout the day. Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Scattered rain will linger into our overnight hours, and lows will settle into the low to mid 70s.
Higher rain chances stick around tomorrow. Once again, isolated showers are possible earlier, then showers and storms will become numerous in the afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach 90°.
Scattered rain is possible through the middle of the workweek, then the forecast will enter a drier pattern for the end of the week.
TROPICAL UPDATE:
Tropical Storm Dorian has sustained winds of 40mph. Dorian is expected to strengthen and could become a hurricane in the next few days. Interests in the Caribbean should continue to monitor this storm. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Barbados; a Tropical Storm Watch has been has been issued for St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
An area of low pressure sitting off the east coast has a high chance of strengthening into a tropical or subtropical depression in the next few days. It will likely stay well offshore, but could bring rough seas to the coast.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.