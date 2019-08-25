Montgomery church vandalized second time in 2 weeks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery church has been vandalized for the second time in two weeks.
According to Dural Jones, an elder with Maranatha Seventh-day Adventist Church, the church held service Saturday night, and the destruction was discovered Sunday morning.
“They took all of our sound system from upstairs and threw it down on the floor," Jones said. "We will be praying for them, not only the ones who did it but for their families also.”
The church is still assessing the damage. Jones said in the sanctuary the church’s sound system was busted on the ground, and tapes and CDs were scattered on the pews. On the altar, the pulpit and more pews were overturned. In the pastors study, drawers were open and items were strewn about the room. Jones said the vandals had also poured sodas on the ground and emptied bags of snacks on the ground in the children’s room. Also in the children’s room, the TV has been busted.
Two weeks ago, Jones said the church was vandalized as well as burglarized. He said the suspects took money and school supplies from the children’s room.
Despite the destruction, Jones said the church’s doors will be open next Saturday.
“It makes us realize that we must be doing what the Lord wants us to do," he said. "Because the Lord said that we would be persecuted if we believe in him, and we’re teaching the truth. We feel blessed that the Lord would allow us to go through these kinds of trials.”
WSFA 12 News has reached out to the Montgomery Police Department for more information about this incident.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.