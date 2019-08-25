Youth coalition to help stop drug abuse in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Community leaders in Tuskegee say that there’s a drug problem in the city, and now they’re working with the youth to try to fix it.
"We want to get the youth in the community to become ambassadors for the drug prevention coalition. What we find is that most of our work is to get them to understand that they have a voice and that their voice matters. So we want to recruit them from 6th grade to 12th grade,” says Macon County Reserve Deputy Sheriff, Lennora Mutiah Pierrot.
She says that there have been 112 drug related arrests in Macon County so far this year. Now, a coalition is trying to establish a community collaboration to prevent youth substance use.
"The key concern for us is that there's a lot of drug violence and other violence within the community,” Pierrot says.
Now officials are working to bring the youth and community leaders together with a town hall meeting.
"Coming together and having the youth express their thoughts, their concerns, their ideas of where they are living and how they're living. We need to actually know what is happening and why it is happening and our youth are the main ones who can give us that info," Pierrot says.
Officials say that they are continuing to recruit kids throughout the community.
A youth town hall meeting will be on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tuskegee Institute Middle School.
