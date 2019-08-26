Air Force IT Cyber Power conference happening in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thousands of airmen and cyber leaders from around the world are in Montgomery this week attending the Air Force Information Technology and Cyber Power Conference at the Renaissance Hotel.
The purpose of the conference is to expose new waves of technology to top cyber security officials.
AFITC is one of the primary tools for keeping Air Force and private industry cyber leaders and experts current on the latest concepts, strategies, technologies and capabilities in both the military and civilian sectors. Those who attend will get firsthand insights from leading government and industry experts on what challenges America is facing in the defense of the United States.
Department of Defense personnel, military retirees, government contractors and state employees are all attending the conference with more than 150 vendors. The theme this year is “Cyberpower: Critical to Multi-Domain Operations”.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.