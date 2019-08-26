Alabama hopes to attract European businesses with new office in Germany

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Commerce has opened a business development office in Stuttgart, Germany, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Monday.
Ivey said the office will enhance Alabama’s efforts to attract European businesses considering job-creating investments in the United States. The office began operations earlier in August, and Christoph Doerr, a German businessman who spent seven years in charge of an industrial operation in Alabama, serves as the director.
“Communities across Alabama have seen real benefits from the state’s economic ties to Europe, thanks to robust levels of two-way trade and significant investment that has created thousands of jobs,” Ivey said. “Establishing a European business development office to strengthen this relationship and spark even more economic activity just makes sense for Alabama.”
According to the governor’s office, data from the state Department of Commerce shows in 2018 European companies announced projects in Alabama involving nearly $1.5 billion in new capital investment and 1,500 jobs. Data also shows a total of 82 German companies have operations in Alabama.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.