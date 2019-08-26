Crimestoppers: Burglars steal frozen food from Montgomery Dollar Tree

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are looking for suspects in two burglary investigations.
According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, one burglary happened on June 26 at the Dollar Tree in the 2800 block of Coliseum Boulevard. The suspects reportedly broke through the front window of the store and stole frozen food.
Crimestoppers said a third suspect accompanied the others, but he did not enter the business. Investigators believe the suspects are possibly responsible for a burglary at the Dollar General in the 3400 block of Lower Wetumpka Road. One of the suspects dressed in a similar multi-colored hoodie and carried a red bag with white stripes during both burglaries.
Anyone with information in either burglary should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.
