Dothan woman arrested in Poyner Street shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - A Dothan woman is now charged with assault in a weekend shooting.
Casey Ruthie Cauley is charged with second degree assault after police say she shot another woman. Police responded to the emergency call Saturday night at a home on Poyner Street.
According to police, the woman at the home asked Cauley to leave and then things turned violent.
“One of the females lived at the residence and asked the other one to leave. She became upset, pulled out a gun and shot her,” said Lt. Lynn Watkins. “She had minor non-life threatening injures. Muscle and tissue damage.”
Cauley also lives on Poyner Street. She was arrested Saturday and has a $15,000 bond.
