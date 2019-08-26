Man who shot up doctor’s office back behind bars after restaurant threat

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - State officials will seek to revoke parole given a man convicted of shooting up an urgent care medical facility several years ago.
They claim 31-year old Jason Andrew Murphy threatened another business over the weekend.
Murphy became angered after being fired from his job at a Dothan McDonalds Friday, per an arrest report.
“Afterwards, he made verbal threats that he would use a gun at the business,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Lynn Watkins said.
The situation became concerning enough to management personnel that they closed the dining room of the restaurant after he drove around the business several times.
Police arrested Murphy at his Dothan home without incident.
In 2007, Murphy fired shots inside Primecare, when the business was located on Westgate Parkway. Employees were evacuated but none injured.
A judge sentenced him to 70 years on several charges including Attempted Murder and Making Terror Threats.
Murphy was granted parole in August 2018. Prosecutors are expected to file paperwork early this week seeking to revoke that parole.
Dothan Police Investigator Terry Nelson praised the restaurant for taking swift action. “Anytime threatens are made against a business it needs to close until police are notified,” he said.
