Montgomery school shooting suspect charged with escape

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prosecutors are working to revoke the bond of Blount Elementary School road rage shooting suspect Isaiah Johnson after he apparently escaped from a treatment facility over the weekend.
Johnson, since recaptured, is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with a $10,000 bail for first-degree escape.
Court documents show he was under the care of Beth Manor in Montgomery at the time of the weekend escape.
Johnson is charged with firing into an occupied vehicle and for bringing a firearm on campus with the intent to harm others. At the time of arrest, Johnson’s total bond was set at $60,000. The state filed a motion to increase his bond to $1 million, but that was denied.
During Johnson’s first court appearance he exhibited signs of severe mental distress. During that hearing he told the judge his wife died less than a month prior to the incident. Those close to him say her death triggered a decline in his overall mental and emotional being. Johnson is a war veteran and suffered from PTSD prior to this incident.
The judge ordered a mental evaluation and Johnson was transported to the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, or CAVHCS, for evaluation and treatment.
