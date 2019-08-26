More beneficial rain expected today

Montgomery set a new daily record for rainfall on August 25th... the Capital City recorded 2.51″ of rain Sunday, and more is likely on the way today. As of early Monday morning, there are only a few scattered pockets of rain to track. As we head into our afternoon there will be more showers, but that does not mean it rains all day for everyone; we will likely have activity to track somewhere in our area now through the evening as a stationary boundary sits over our area.