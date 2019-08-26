More beneficial rain expected today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a weekend filled with hit or miss showers and storms, most people across central and south Alabama went to bed to the sound of rain on the roof. Thankfully, more wet weather is expected as we kick off our new workweek, which is good news for our current drought situation!
Montgomery set a new daily record for rainfall on August 25th... the Capital City recorded 2.51″ of rain Sunday, and more is likely on the way today. As of early Monday morning, there are only a few scattered pockets of rain to track. As we head into our afternoon there will be more showers, but that does not mean it rains all day for everyone; we will likely have activity to track somewhere in our area now through the evening as a stationary boundary sits over our area.
Since our coverage of rain is a bitter higher and our dry hours will remain on the cloudier side, it looks like our temperatures will only climb into the 80s today (much like our Sunday)... those scattered to numerous showers will start to fade over the next couple of days, so we will begin to warm back up soon.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Dorian has sustained winds of 50 mph and gusts upward of 65 mph at times. While Dorian is expected to strengthen to Hurricane strengthen over the next few days, it’s still too soon to say exactly what kind of impacts it will have on Alabama. As of right now, we will continue to monitor the forecast track - one that is currently taking this system through the Caribbean over the next 5 days - and update you with new information as it becomes available.
On top of that, an area of low pressure is still sitting off the east coast and has a high chance (80%) of strengthening into a Tropical or Subtropical Depression in the next 48 hours; the current forecast has the storm staying offshore, so likely a storm that has little to no impact to our forecast.
Scattered rain remains a possibility closer to home Tuesday and Wednesday before we start to trend drier by Thursday and Friday. Highs will slowly creep back into the seasonable low 90s as rain fades from the forecast. A few isolated showers look possible this upcoming weekend, so if you have plans to be outside this Labor Day weekend, keep your First Alert Weather app handy!
