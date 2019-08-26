Runoff election for District 74 House seat set for Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charlotte Meadows and Michael Fritz both felt they would make the runoff earlier this summer, and they did; Meadows collected 44 percent of the votes to Fritz’s 22 percent.
“I think I will pick up a lot of those votes," said Fritz. “I feel very good if our people show up and turn out," said Meadows.
Fritz and Meadows sounded familiar themes; improving education and somehow find a way to reduce crime in the district, which has approximately 40,000 residents.
“I also want to work with our city council and county commission and the new mayor to decrease crime in this area," said Meadows.
“The House of Representatives can’t fix it overnight," said Fritz. “We can do some long term planning and attract more teachers.”
Fritz is a bankruptcy attorney in Montgomery and believes his 20 years being involved in the community makes him uniquely qualified for the statehouse.
Meadows, meanwhile, touts her experience as the former Montgomery County school board president and co-founder for LEAD Academy, the capital city’s first charter school.
“I learned a lot from that experience," she said. “I feel like I can take that information and background now to the statehouse and work to implement some common sense changes.”
“I have been teaching at AUM there, so I have a feeling of what public schools students are coming out with the knowledge of," said Fritz.
The winner faces Democratic challenger Rayford Mack on Nov 12.
The district seat stretches from Capital Heights to north of Interstate 85 to AUM.
