Several Montgomery elections set for Tuesday
By WSFA Staff | August 26, 2019 at 5:57 AM CDT - Updated August 26 at 5:57 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery will hold its 2019 municipal election for mayor and the city council on Tuesday.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Residents will be voting to elect a new mayor for Montgomery, as current Mayor Todd Strange is not running for re-election.

[ Candidates and information: Montgomery 2019 municipal election ]

On Aug. 14, WSFA 12 News partnered with the League of Women Voters Montgomery and Troy University to host a mayoral forum. Eleven candidates took the stage to address issues in the city, such as education, crime, entertainment and quality of life.

[ Montgomery County Election Information ]

Also on Tuesday, Charlotte Meadows and Michael Fitz will face off in a runoff election for the GOP nomination for the House District 74 seat. The District 74 seat represents Montgomery County.

A run-off, if needed, for the municipal elections is set for Oct. 8.

