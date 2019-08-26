Several Montgomery elections set for Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery will hold its 2019 municipal election for mayor and the city council on Tuesday.
The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Residents will be voting to elect a new mayor for Montgomery, as current Mayor Todd Strange is not running for re-election.
On Aug. 14, WSFA 12 News partnered with the League of Women Voters Montgomery and Troy University to host a mayoral forum. Eleven candidates took the stage to address issues in the city, such as education, crime, entertainment and quality of life.
Also on Tuesday, Charlotte Meadows and Michael Fitz will face off in a runoff election for the GOP nomination for the House District 74 seat. The District 74 seat represents Montgomery County.
A run-off, if needed, for the municipal elections is set for Oct. 8.
