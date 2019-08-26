Shelby Co. couple charged with two dozen sex crimes against family member

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A couple has been charged with two dozen sex crimes against a family member, according to Pelham police.
Edwin Jeremy Ratliff and Michelle Lee Ratliff were arrested on Friday on multiple charges, including: rape, first-degree sodomy, sexual torture using inanimate object, sell/furnish controlled substance to minor, among others.
Police say due to the nature of the crimes, further details will not be released.
“I want to commend the victim in this case, who had the courage to come forward,” said Sgt. Brad Jordan, who investigated the case. “This victim survived years of sexual and psychological abuse. We are now working to ensure that resources are available so the healing process can begin.”
Both suspects are currently in the Shelby County Jail. Edwin is being held on a $170,000 bond and Michelle is being held on a $120,000 bond.
