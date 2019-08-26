Tua talks first game against Duke and being in control

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he and the team are excited about getting to play Duke Saturday in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game.
Tua said he feels more in control. He said he didn't want to overstep boundaries last season because of the amount of respect he has for Jalen Hurts.
Tua went on to say it's easy to play quarterback when your receiving core can make plays for you. He also said all of his teammates make him look good.
About the Duke game, Tua said in watching film from last season he knows the team is well-coached and good at disguising their looks.
Alabama takes on Duke Saturday, Aug 31 in Atlanta at 2:30 Central.
