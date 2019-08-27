Biscuits abruptly cancel Tuesday night’s doubleheader

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits have abruptly canceled Tuesday night’s doubleheader, scheduled against the Chattanooga Lookouts. The games were set to be played in Chattanooga.
The baseball team sent out a social media announcement that provided few details other than that it had experienced "a tragic event within the Biscuits family.”
The team asked for privacy and said it will provide “an update when it’s appropriate.”
The Lookouts issued a statement saying that “Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Tampa Bay Rays and Montgomery Biscuits organization at this time,” and added, “we want to express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Biscuits family.”
