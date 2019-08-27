Police searching for caretaker accused of stealing thousands from Prattville couple

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is searching for a man wanted for financial exploitation of an elderly person.
According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, Christopher Lee Franklin lived on and off with a couple as a caretaker/handyman for more than a year. Over the course of that year, authorities say Franklin took more than $3,000 by means of forgery, fraudulent use of a credit card, and identity theft.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Franklin should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.