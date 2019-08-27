Chick-fil-A on Magnolia Ave. in Auburn to close for remodeling

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - One Chick-fil-A restaurant in Auburn is closing for nearly two years for what representatives are calling a “complete rebuild.”
The restaurant located on Magnolia Avenue will close Saturday, August 31.
The closing comes after Auburn City Council approved a plan to reroute traffic on Magnolia Avenue due to the congestion caused by drivers who wanted to get lunch from Chick-fil-A.
The new restaurant will have an updated design to include a new dining room, multi-lane drive-thru, expanded kitchen capacity, and a complete parking lot expansion from 15 to 166 parking spots.
The restaurant is expected to reopen in fall 2021.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.