Couple arrested week after meth lab explosion

According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrested Andrew Franklin, 44, and Alura Franklin, 21, Sunday at around 1:30 a.m. The suspects are married, and they were each charged with unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, chemical endangerment of a child, 10 counts of reckless endangerment, illegal purchase of precursor chemical and conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.