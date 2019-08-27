Couple arrested week after meth lab explosion

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have been arrested after a meth lab explosion in Tallapoosa County.
According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrested Andrew Franklin, 44, and Alura Franklin, 21, Sunday at around 1:30 a.m. The suspects are married, and they were each charged with unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, chemical endangerment of a child, 10 counts of reckless endangerment, illegal purchase of precursor chemical and conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.
The couple was sought after an explosion at an apartment complex in the Stillwaters Community on Aug. 18. Witnesses described it as a boom felt throughout the complex, and evidence collected at the scene confirmed a meth lab had exploded, authorities said.
Authorities identified the couple and signed warrants for their arrest Friday. Authorities also said witnesses reported the couple fled the scene of the explosion with their child. We have reached out to the sheriff’s office to find out the condition of the child.
There were no reported injuries from those living near the Franklins at the time of the explosion, but one of the suspects suffered severe chemical burns as a result of the blast.
