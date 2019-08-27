Couple featured in new show about making a difference in communities

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Mike Roaw, who hosted the show “Dirty Jobs,” has a new show called “Returning the Favor.” The show honors people making a difference in their communities, and over the summer Roaw visited with a Tallassee married couple who is making a difference in the lives of veterans.
Rob and Stephanie Dismore got the idea for Operation Combat Bikesaver after watching the web series “Returning the Favor.”
“Basically saw it on Facebook one night, sat there on the couch, cried, watched it a couple more times, it stuck in my head for the next nine months,” Rob said.
Operation Combat Bikesaver is a hot rod therapy workshop for veterans.
“They get to come together and be away from home, get out of the demons in their head, work on motorcycles and eventually as they put in time they’ll get to work on their own motorcycle and they can continue coming to the shop but they get a motorcycle,” Stephanie said.
Rob served 30 years in the United States Air Force, which is another reason he wanted to start the organization.
“I lost 28 people that I knew closely and another probably 30 people that I was acquainted with or you know knew of and so the whole episode just touched me," he said. "The PTSD, the traumatic brain injury, the depression after you leave the service, all those things touched me.”
Roaw paid Rob and Stephanie a surprise visit in July. He gave them tools, a check, and a fully wrapped Operation Combat Bikesaver van, Rob said. To watch the episode, visit this link.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.