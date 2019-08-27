Decatur man pleads guilty in deadly July 4 boat crash

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, William Jackson Fite pleaded guilty to boating under the influence in connection to a deadly boating crash on Smith Lake on July 4.
Fite was driving one of the boats involved,when his passenger, Kelsey Starling, fell in and disappeared.
Jodi and Nick Suggs were on the other boat. They turned themselves in last week on criminally negligent homicide charges.
Both the couple and Fite are from Decatur.
Fite will be on unsupervised probation for two years and will be required to go to a court-ordered alcohol program.
According to the Suggs’ indictments, their boat hit the boat Starling was on, throwing her into the water.
She disappeared, and authorities have spent weeks searching for her body.
