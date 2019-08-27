First-ever Class Act ‘Teacher of the Month’ awarded to Adrian Daniels

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For our first ever Class Act “Teacher of the Month,” we traveled to Highland Home to surprise a high school educator who received several nominations!
Every one of Adrian Daniels' classes start with a little motivation. The class recites a poem written by one of his Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity brothers. He wants to reinforce the power of the positive. And that motivation is seen by the other leadership at the school. “Mr. Daniels goes above and beyond. He's the true definition of what a teacher is," said Highland Home Assistant Principal Gary Coleman.
This is Act Two for Adrian Daniels. He worked in mental health for years. Then a long-term substitute teacher position came up and he took it. Daniels said, "Something clicked inside of me that I didn’t realize I had. And I fell in love with teaching. I decided to go forward and get everything I had to get lined up to start teaching and I’ve been teaching since then.”
Teaching chemistry, biology and, maybe more important, life lessons. And it didn't go unnoticed as he received the first ever “Teacher of the Month” Award complete with a plaque to display and $200 to use in his classroom.
The Beasley Allen Law Firm sponsors Class Act to show educators how much they are appreciated. Ali Hawthorne is a principal with Beasley Allen. She said, “There's no better way to do that than to come to this classroom, see the teacher interact with the children and see the surprise on his face for receiving an award that he deserves.”
You can nominate a teacher for our Class Act Award on our website or the WSFA 12 news app. We’ve made it easy for you. Just go to the Class Act page to nominate an educator! Then watch Mondays at 6 to see if your teacher wins!
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.