Lindsey excited to lead Trojans into 2019 season opener

“Every night that I go to bed it means that we’re one day closer to the season arriving. It’s really exciting to me, because Troy is the first place that I was able to be a college football coach under coach [Larry] Blakeney," said Lindsey. "It’s an opportunity to coach in my home state, so it’s an honor to be the head coach at Troy. I’m excited to lead our team onto the field and watch them compete against another team. Obviously, I take a lot of pride in being the head coach here, and this is a great university. I’m looking forward to bringing them through Trojan Walk and getting out on the field and running through the 'T' on Saturday.”