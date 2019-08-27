5.7M kids water bottles recalled due to choking hazard

Contigo has recalled 5.7 kids cleanable water bottles because the bottle's clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children. (Source: CPSC)
August 27, 2019 at 11:34 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 1:39 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX19) - Contigo is recalling 5.7 million kids water bottles because their spouts can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

No injuries have been reported.

The affected models have a black spout base and a black spout cover. They were sold from April 2018 through June 2019.

The water bottle comes in three sizes - 13 ounce, 14 ounce and 20 ounce - with multiple colors, materials and graphics.

They were sold individually as well as in two-packs and three-packs.

Contigo has instructions so you can verify whether or not your kids’ water bottle is included in the recall. If it is, you can also order a replacement lid.

Click on this link to check your water bottle and request a new lid if necessary.

