Major crash causing delays on I-85 NB near Taylor Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound near Taylor Road may experience delays after a crash involving multiple vehicles.
Sgt. Jarrett Williams says I-85 northbound is down to one lane because of the crash. There are injuries involved and emergency personnel are on the scene.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash is causing major delays for motorists. ALGO cameras show multiple vehicles are involved.
Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution, slow down avoid the area.
