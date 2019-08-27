Man sentenced after plea deal in boat crash that killed Kelsey Starling on July 4

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The man arrested for boating under the influence in connection with a deadly July 4 boating crash on Smith Lake reached a plea agreement in the case.
Investigators say William Fite was piloting the boat 26 year-old Kelsey Starling was in when it crashed.
Fite plead guilty to the charge, and was sentenced ito 90 days in jail and a $2,100 fine.
His sentence was suspended to two years unsupervised probation.
Starling's body has been missing since the crash.
Suggs' attorney Jason P. Knight emailed this statement.
"It was widely reported yesterday that Mr.and Ms. Nick Suggs were arrested, jailed and behind bars in connection with new charges stemming from the tragic boating accident that occurred on the evening of July 4th on Rock Creek at Smith Lake. Nothing could have been further from the truth.
We were informed that there were two misdemeanor warrants against the Suggs in Winston County, Alabama. Through the cooperation of the Winston County Sheriff's office, the Suggs turned themselves in at a designated time. They were booked in on the misdemeanor warrants, immediately bonded out and were released. They were treated with the utmost respect and professionalism by the Winston County Sheriff's Office and jail personnel.
Mr.and Ms. Suggs are as fine a class of people as you would ever meet. They are universally loved and respected in their personal and business communities. They have both cooperated with the investigation of this boating accident since day one.
It is confounding to us that the Alabama Marine Police Officer has now filed charges against the driver of BOTH the vessels involved in this wreck. It makes zero sense. At any rate, the Suggs vehemently deny the misdemeanor charges against them and look forward to being vindicated and put an end to this nightmare. They also want to extend their heartfelt thoughts and prayers to all the families affected by this tragic accident and in particular to Kelsey and the Starling family."
