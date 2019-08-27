Montgomery County Elections prepared for big turn out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Depending on where you live in Montgomery, on Tuesday residents will be voting on one to three races - mayor, city council and a state house seat.
Darryl Parker, Montgomery County Elections Director, says Monday they were busy finishing the set up for the 46 precincts and delivering election equipment. He says in the previous two Montgomery mayor’s races voter turnout was lack luster.
“2011 and 2015 it wasn’t what it should be. Very low turn out hovered around 30 percent in both of those,” said Darryl Parker, Montgomery County Elections Director.
This time around that is expected to change.
“We expect a high turn out,” said Parker.
Parker says they are prepared as if every registered voter is going to come out Tuesday.
“We probably ordered 125,000 ballots, somewhere in that neighborhood. Some people say well that is wasteful. We want the voters to come out and know there will be a ballot for them,” said Parker.
Parker says there was only one location change for this election. The only other change some voters should expect is the addition of the House District special primary runoff election happening the same time as the Municipal elections.
“There are two separate elections going on at the same time on different sides of the room at 15 of the 46 precincts,” said Parker.
Every single precinct will utilize the electric poll pads making it easy for voters.
“So when you go to check in at either election you will be on electronic poll pads. Literally takes on average 29 to 32 seconds," said Parker. “This is one of the largest and most important elections in Montgomery in our lifetime. It is a change which will firmly set us in 21st century. It is monumental.”
Every voter in the city did get a notification in the mail about where there voting precinct is. For those who may have misplaced it you can go online to the Secretary of State website or the Montgomery County election center website.
