Annual Montgomery job fair coming up Oct. 3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News and the City of Montgomery are once again partnering with the Alabama Department of Labor for the annual job fair at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
The job fair is Thursday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the public.
This is also the third annual Governor’s Job Fair for People with Disabilities.
Many industries will be in attendance offering job opportunities, including options for those with disabilities, as well as braille assistance for the blind.
October is National Disability Employment Month. This is an accessible event. If you need assistance or accommodation to participate fully in this event, please call 205-290-4458.
Job seekers should bring a resume, dress professionally and be prepared to interview.
Employers and job seekers can register online for this free event on the ADOL website.
If you have questions you can contact the Montgomery Career Center at 334-286-1746 or montgomery@alcc.alabama.gov.
